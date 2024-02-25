Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 1,243.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 572,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth $25,846,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth $24,143,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 364.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 118,416 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 574,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,883,000 after purchasing an additional 102,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $220.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.61 and its 200-day moving average is $193.62. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $138.20 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Encore Wire

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

