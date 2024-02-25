Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Holdings Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Entegris were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,492,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3,490.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after buying an additional 1,007,233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after buying an additional 748,491 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,965,000 after buying an additional 608,406 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,853,000 after buying an additional 536,532 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,906.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.80.

Get Our Latest Report on ENTG

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $132.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.90 and its 200-day moving average is $105.61. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.37 and a 52-week high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.