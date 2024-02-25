Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 133,463 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 538,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,463 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $27,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the third quarter valued at about $602,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 558.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 74,708 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Azenta Stock Performance

Azenta stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.42 and a beta of 1.56. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

