Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 37,413 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 994,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,413 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $26,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

RLY stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.