Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 54,344 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,344 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $27,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,056,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,645,000 after purchasing an additional 595,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,670,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,054,000 after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,866,000 after acquiring an additional 571,869 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,322 shares of company stock worth $10,460,112. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

