Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 364,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $30,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 170.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,961,000 after buying an additional 561,384 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 501,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,653,000 after buying an additional 62,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.58. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

