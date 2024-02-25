Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $29,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 40.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 103.5% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 59.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after acquiring an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $131.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.39. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $144.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.