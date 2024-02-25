Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 102,134 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,428,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,134 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $26,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $20.14 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

