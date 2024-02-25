Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 334,449 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,449 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $28,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $441,452,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 983.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,792,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,902 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 75.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,165 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 8.9 %

COLD opened at $25.77 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

