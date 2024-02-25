Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 33,741 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,741 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $26,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 497,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 163,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 293,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter.

MDYV stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

