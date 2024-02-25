Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 37,413 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 994,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,413 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $26,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLY. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,071,000 after acquiring an additional 352,467 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 945,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RLY opened at $26.52 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.