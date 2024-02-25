Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 501,691 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,231,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $28,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $23,846,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 7,208,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,106,000 after purchasing an additional 972,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $22,711,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 188.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 459,215 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

