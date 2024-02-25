Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 94,761 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $30,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

