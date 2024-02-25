Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $26.56 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 548,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,401 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $26,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Alliant Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.93. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.