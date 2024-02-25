Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $26.64 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $26,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.