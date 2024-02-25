Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $27.13 Million Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,398 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $27,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $898,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.10.

NYSE:CHH opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.19 and a twelve month high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

