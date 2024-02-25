Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $28.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 609,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $28,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $52.77 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

