Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $30.49 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,096 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $30,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,204,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,562,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,171,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $17.67.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

