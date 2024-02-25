Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 548,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $29,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in nVent Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,371 shares of company stock valued at $25,086,158. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.