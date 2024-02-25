Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 745.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $30,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $97.03 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $99.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRGP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $2,537,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,663 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $2,537,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,663 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,966 shares of company stock worth $6,044,115 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.