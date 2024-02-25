Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $30,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $29,141,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 56.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after buying an additional 320,829 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,047.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 321,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after buying an additional 293,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,641,000 after buying an additional 275,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

