Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 133,790 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,790 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $28,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $976,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,791 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EXR opened at $140.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.59 and its 200 day moving average is $133.03.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXR

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.