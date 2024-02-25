Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 65,881 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,881 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $31,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FENY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,866 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,607.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 559,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 526,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 393,793 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 755,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 165,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FENY opened at $23.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

