Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,940 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,940 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $28,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,720,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,043,000 after purchasing an additional 364,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,853,000.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $47.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

