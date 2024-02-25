Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,919 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,493 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,919 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $27,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $2,486,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 182,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $4,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $155.55 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

