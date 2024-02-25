Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,911 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $29,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $521.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $523.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $505.61 and its 200-day moving average is $478.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

