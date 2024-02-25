Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,841,229.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,176 shares of company stock worth $11,017,910. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $270.63 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $274.78. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.03.

Several brokerages have commented on AXON. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.82.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

