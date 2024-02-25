Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $754,000 in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $280,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 23.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 698,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,006,000 after purchasing an additional 133,805 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 51.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 274,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 92,977 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 6.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $36,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 184,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $11,818,145.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,976.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 184,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $11,818,145.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $529,976.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 391,371 shares of company stock valued at $25,086,158. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $55.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

