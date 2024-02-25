Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $787,000 in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,186 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,796,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,017,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,447,000 after purchasing an additional 505,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,005,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $62.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.31.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

