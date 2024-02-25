Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 352,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,117,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $97,587,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,224,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $683,666,000 after purchasing an additional 67,533 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 565,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,027,000 after purchasing an additional 53,340 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 470,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

