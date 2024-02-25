Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

