Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $855,000 Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 212.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of XT opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.