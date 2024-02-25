Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $905,000 Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 48.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 141.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter worth $58,077,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter worth $46,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $39.97 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $768,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,598,091.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $768,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,598,091.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,656 shares of company stock worth $2,033,167 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

