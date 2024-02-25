Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Evergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $50.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.