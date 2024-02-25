EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,136 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPR. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $56,871,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 489.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,226,000 after buying an additional 687,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 903.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 500,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682 over the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EPR opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.68.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 170.98%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

