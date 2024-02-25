Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Holdings Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $229.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.61 and a 200-day moving average of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

