Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

EVH stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.49. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59.

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 97,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

