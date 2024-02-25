Excalibur Management Corp Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 579,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $143.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

