Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $140.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.75. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.03.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

