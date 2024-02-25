Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Position Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,756 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 14.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 51.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,243,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $82.84 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $83.03. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

