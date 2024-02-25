First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 505,003 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of First BanCorp. worth $165,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

FBP opened at $16.55 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $299.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $998,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,007.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,033 shares of company stock worth $3,206,679. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

