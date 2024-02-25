First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Insider Hope Holding Bryant Buys 300 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) insider Hope Holding Bryant acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,534.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,452.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,412.12. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,552.00.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,620.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCNCA

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,509,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.