First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $160,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after buying an additional 1,669,427 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,060,000 after buying an additional 1,231,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIBK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.89. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 20.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $69,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares in the company, valued at $233,684.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $69,999.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,684.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $32,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,201.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,022,710 shares of company stock worth $32,756,099. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

