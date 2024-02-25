FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,739,000 after purchasing an additional 300,442 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,575,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,123,000 after purchasing an additional 306,503 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,190,000 after purchasing an additional 177,489 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $41.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

