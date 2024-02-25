Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer Sells 75,000 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Flex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,662,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,998,000 after acquiring an additional 247,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,841,000 after acquiring an additional 916,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Flex by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,967,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,891,000 after acquiring an additional 624,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Flex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,742,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,167,000 after acquiring an additional 73,829 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

