Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.

FND has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $117.11 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $117.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.