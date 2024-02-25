Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fluor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,143,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,201 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,298,000 after buying an additional 704,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Fluor Stock Up 3.6 %

FLR stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.14.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.