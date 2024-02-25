Fmr LLC Acquires 206,784 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 958,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,784 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $175,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,316,000 after buying an additional 130,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,596,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $214.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $217.53.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

