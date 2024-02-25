Fmr LLC Acquires 4,808,258 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,122,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808,258 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.10% of DHT worth $166,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 8,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of DHT by 114.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,596,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of DHT by 268.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,830,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 82.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,763,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of DHT opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of -0.32. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

DHT Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.