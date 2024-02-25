Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,182 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $161,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $133.80.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 54.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $180,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,950. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.